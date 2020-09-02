Best Of: Cherry Jones / The Early Years Of The CIA : Fresh Air Cherry Jones is nominated for an Emmy for her role in the HBO series 'Succession' as Nan Pierce, the head of a family-owned media empire. She's also known for her roles on 'Transparent,' '24,' and her career in the theater. We'll talk about these roles and growing up gay in Tennessee.



Also, TV critic David Bianculli reviews the TCM series, 'Women Make Film.'



In his new book, 'The Quiet Americans,' author Scott Anderson profiles four daring and resourceful soldiers who became intelligence agents after World War II, when America was strong and respected after defeating Nazi Germany.