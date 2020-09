CDC Issues Temporary Halt On Evictions, Citing Coronavirus Risks Millions have been at risk of eviction after federal aid has been cut back. But the Trump administration has ordered a halt to evictions through December for those who've lost work across the U.S.

CDC Issues Temporary Halt On Evictions, Citing Coronavirus Risks National CDC Issues Temporary Halt On Evictions, Citing Coronavirus Risks CDC Issues Temporary Halt On Evictions, Citing Coronavirus Risks Audio will be available later today. Millions have been at risk of eviction after federal aid has been cut back. But the Trump administration has ordered a halt to evictions through December for those who've lost work across the U.S. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor