Voters Of Color On Settling For Biden NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with voters of color of different ages who are not at all enthusiastic about voting for Biden, though they might do so.

Voters Of Color On Settling For Biden Elections Voters Of Color On Settling For Biden Voters Of Color On Settling For Biden Audio will be available later today. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with voters of color of different ages who are not at all enthusiastic about voting for Biden, though they might do so. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor