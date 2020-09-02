SUMMER SCHOOL: Graduation!

All summer, you've put in the long listening hours, studied the vocab and dutifully sent in your assignments. You've passed that final quiz and received your souvenir diploma. The only thing left is to put on a rented graduation robe and sit in the sun for some inspiration and commencement.

Our final episode features your fellow students sharing what they've learned all summer, and how they see economics in the world around them. And if that's not incentive enough, we promise it's the shortest commencement ceremony in history.

Go forth and economize!

Music: "Pomp and Circumstance"

