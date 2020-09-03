Legendary Sports Broadcaster Vin Scully Makes Social Media Debut

At the age of 92, baseball broadcasting legend Vin Scully has taken to social media. He posted his first video on Twitter and Instagram Wednesday. Scully plans a Facebook page and a YouTube channel.

NOEL KING, HOST:

A legendary sportscaster not content with being a legend is back.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

VIN SCULLY: This is Vin Scully, along with Ray Scott, ready to bring you all the action of the seventh and deciding game of the 1965 World Series.

KING: Vin Scully was the voice of the Dodgers, both in LA and in Brooklyn, for 67 seasons.

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

He retired four years ago, but he couldn't stay away. Yesterday, at the age of 92, he posted his first-ever video on Twitter and Instagram.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

SCULLY: This is Vin, making his debut on social media. And it's nice to be welcomed. I'm delighted to see if I can serve you in any way, shape or form.

KING: Vin wore a nice blue blazer with a pocket square, and he told his followers that he wants to use social media to talk baseball with them - but just baseball.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

SCULLY: And hopefully nothing controversial - this is strictly a meeting of friends having some fun talking about our favorite subject.

MARTIN: Wouldn't that be nice, just talking sports? As he told the LA Times with a chuckle, I don't know what I'm getting into really.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

SCULLY: So pull up a chair. And be ready to join me, hopefully in the very near future, as we start our careers together on social media.

KING: Vin Scully says he's also getting a Facebook page and a YouTube channel.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "I LOVE L.A.")

RANDY NEWMAN: (Singing) I love LA. We love it.

