Accessibility links
Rad Power Bikes: Mike Radenbaugh : How I Built This with Guy Raz Growing up in rural Northern California, Mike Radenbaugh hated biking to high school—it was a 16 mile slog; hilly and tiring. So he scrounged up a battery and a motor, rigged them to an old mountain bike and began cycling to school without breaking a sweat. When Mike's neighbors starting asking him to motorize their bikes, Rad Power Bikes was born. He eventually designed an eye-catching e-bike with fat tires and a throttle that could push any pedaler to 20mph. Today, Rad Power Bikes is the largest e-bike brand in the U.S., and has barely been able to keep up with demand since the pandemic began.

Pre-order the How I Built This book at:
https://smarturl.it/HowIBuiltThis
NPR logo

Rad Power Bikes: Mike Radenbaugh

Listen · 1:14:09
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/909371502/909753305" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Rad Power Bikes: Mike Radenbaugh

How I Built This with Guy Raz

Rad Power Bikes: Mike Radenbaugh

Rad Power Bikes: Mike Radenbaugh

Listen · 1:14:09
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/909371502/909753305" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Mike Radenbaugh is the founder and CEO of Rad Power Bikes.
Enlarge this image
Alex Gilbeaux for NPR
Mike Radenbaugh is the founder and CEO of Rad Power Bikes.
Alex Gilbeaux for NPR
How I Built This with Guy Raz

How I Built This with Guy Raz

Growing up in rural Northern California, Mike Radenbaugh hated biking to high school—it was a 16 mile slog; hilly and tiring. So he scrounged up a battery and a motor, rigged them to an old mountain bike and began cycling to school without breaking a sweat.

When Mike's neighbors starting asking him to motorize their bikes, Rad Power Bikes was born. He eventually designed an eye-catching e-bike with fat tires and a throttle that could push any pedaler to 20mph.

Today, Rad Power Bikes is the largest e-bike brand in the U.S., and has barely been able to keep up with demand since the pandemic began.