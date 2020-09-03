In Limbo With Aminé

Adam Daniel—better known by his middle and stage name, Aminé—has a new album out.

"Limbo" is the Portland-raised rapper's sophomore effort, and it features a number of other artists, including Summer Walker, Young Thug, and Charlie Wilson. And he's found himself in a curious situation—releasing an album while under quarantine, and during a time when his home city is experiencing unprecedented unrest over police brutality and racism.

As he told Jordan Coley for GQ:

"I think it's a beautiful thing. I'm also genuinely not surprised, but we're also fighting for our lives as Black people in Portland," he says wearily. "We're fighting for our neighborhoods at the same time. Portland is going to have no Black people in it in the next 20 years, if it keeps moving the way it is."

We sat with Aminé to talk about his music, Portland, and making and releasing art during a pandemic.

