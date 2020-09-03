Dirty Money, 'Kleptopia' And World Leaders

A Missouri motel doesn't seem like the most likely setting for a story that connects the world's wealthiest men with some of the world's most powerful people.

But the FBI is now investigating the deaths of two former mining executives who both held senior positions in a business that's now at the center of a huge bribery and fraud investigation.

The former executives were in the middle of a cross-country road trip in 2015 when they were found dead in Springfield, Missouri. At the time, local police said the cause of death was "cerebral malaria".

We now know that wasn't true.

That story is one of many alarming revelations in journalist Tom Burgis' the new book: "Kleptopia: How Dirty Money is Conquering the World."

He joined us to discuss how this system of kleptocracy is affecting our country and the world.

