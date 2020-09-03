How Everything Will End, According To A Cosmologist

Enlarge this image toggle caption Katie Mack Katie Mack

These days, it may feel like the end of the universe.

But we've been contemplating the end for ages. What happens when the stars and planets collapse? What will that look like?

We may be getting closer to an answer.

Cosmologist Katie Mack researched and outlined five of the most likely ways the universe will end in her new book, "The End of Everything: Astrophysically Speaking."

We spoke to her to set the record straight on what the end will actually be like — and why you don't need to have an existential crisis just yet.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs on our website.