How Everything Will End, According To A Cosmologist : 1A "I think there is a morbid fascination in thinking of how everything will fall apart," says cosmologist Katie Mack. "But you can contemplate how we fit into this bigger picture, and that can be a really comforting thought."

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast.
How Everything Will End, According To A Cosmologist

'The End of Everything (Astrophysically Speaking)' by Katie Mack.

Katie Mack

'The End of Everything (Astrophysically Speaking)' by Katie Mack.

Katie Mack

These days, it may feel like the end of the universe.

But we've been contemplating the end for ages. What happens when the stars and planets collapse? What will that look like?

We may be getting closer to an answer.

Cosmologist Katie Mack researched and outlined five of the most likely ways the universe will end in her new book, "The End of Everything: Astrophysically Speaking."

We spoke to her to set the record straight on what the end will actually be like — and why you don't need to have an existential crisis just yet.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs on our website.