The News Roundup For September 11, 2020

Hundreds of fires have destroyed millions of acres across California, Oregon and Washington. The damage and the death toll continue to rise.

Meanwhile, a series of interviews with journalist Bob Woodward from earlier this year is now causing trouble for the president — and for Woodward.

And some big-name pharmaceutical companies push back on the government's timeline for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, India set a new daily record for COVID-19 infections. It also took steps to end a deadly border dispute with China.

And we're keeping an eye on talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban. Both sides are opening negotiations about how to share power.

For our conversation about domestic news, we spoke with Anita Kumar, White House correspondent at Politico, Sheryl Gay Stolberg, Washington correspondent for The New York Times and Fernando Pizarro, Washington-based political reporter and American University professor.

And for our international roundup, we spoke with Jennifer Williams, senior foreign editor for Vox, Daniel Kurtz-Phelan, executive editor at Foreign Affairs and David Sanger, national security correspondent for The New York Times.

