Interview With Poet Claudia Rankine On 'Just Us: An American Conversation' : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders Poet Claudia Rankine is back with a new book called Just Us: An American Conversation. Much like her acclaimed 2014 book of poetry, Citizen: An American Lyric, her new volume offers an unflinching examination of race and racism in the United States — this time in conversations with friends and strangers. Guest host Audie Cornish talks to Rankine about what she learned about herself and others in these conversations, why she doesn't mind educating others about race, and how we move forward together in tough times.

Poet Claudia Rankine And 'Just Us'

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Claudia Rankine's new book "Just Us: An American Conversation" Graywolf Press/AP hide caption

Claudia Rankine's new book "Just Us: An American Conversation"

This episode was produced by Andrea Gutierrez and edited by Jordana Hochman. Vincent Acovino helped with engineering. Special thanks to Justine Kenin and Art Silverman of All Things Considered. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.