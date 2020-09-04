News Brief: Portland Shooting Suspect, Rochester Protests, Trump's Pennsylvania Visit
The suspect in a fatal shooting of a protester in Portland was killed by law enforcement. Protests against police violence continue in Rochester, N.Y. And Trump holds a Pennsylvania rally.
Correction Sept. 4, 2020
A previous version of this report said the police officers in Rochester involved in the death of Daniel Prude were suspended without pay. The officers were suspended with pay.