How Activists Are Reacting To Recent Violent Incidents At Protests Some activists are sitting out protests after deadly incidents around the country. Others say they are not deterred but are taking extra safety precautions.

How Activists Are Reacting To Recent Violent Incidents At Protests National How Activists Are Reacting To Recent Violent Incidents At Protests How Activists Are Reacting To Recent Violent Incidents At Protests Audio will be available later today. Some activists are sitting out protests after deadly incidents around the country. Others say they are not deterred but are taking extra safety precautions. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor