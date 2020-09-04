Accessibility links
The Thistle & Shamrock: Banjo Roots And Branches Hear how the migration of the banjo from its African roots to the heart of American music crosses over to sit within the Celtic sound.
The Thistle & Shamrock

Host Fiona Ritchie explores Celtic roots music on her weekly radio program
Our Native Daughters is featured on this week's The Thistle & Shamrock. Terri Fensel/Courtesy of the artist

More than 60 plucked and stringed West African instruments were the predecessors of the modern banjo. Join Fiona Ritchie to follow the migration of the banjo from its African roots to the heart of American music and hear how it crosses over to sit within the Celtic sound. Bela Fleck, Rhiannon Giddens, Mick Moloney and Our Native Daughters all contribute to the telling of this unique musical story.

