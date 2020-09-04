Pandemic Childcare; Plus Mukbang Meets True Crime

Guest host Elise Hu fills in for Sam Sanders and looks at how the pandemic has exacerbated existing problems when it comes to the care of small children.

Jessica de Jesus Acevedo, a Massachusetts childcare center owner, shares her story about reopening.

Then, Taryn Morrissey, a public policy professor at American University, talks about the difficult choices women often have to make between their careers and caregiving.

Finally, a look at how mukbang and true crime collide in the world of Stephanie Soo, a YouTube star and host of the Rotten Mango podcast.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Jinae West, Anjuli Sastry and Andrea Gutierrez. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.