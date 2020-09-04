Accessibility links
Mukbang And True Crime with Stephanie Soo; Childcare And Coronavirus : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders Guest host Elise Hu looks at how the pandemic has exacerbated existing problems when it comes to the care of small children. A Massachusetts childcare center owner shares her story about reopening, while a public policy professor talks about the difficult choices women often have to make between their careers and caregiving. Also, a look at how mukbang and true crime collide in the world of Stephanie Soo, a YouTube star and host of the Rotten Mango podcast.
Pandemic Childcare; Plus Mukbang Meets True Crime

Listen · 34:53
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/909655331/909851141" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Enlarge this image

In this Thursday Aug. 27, 2020 photo, Assistant Director Tammy Cavanaugh, left, takes the temperature of Maverick Barbera has he is held by his mother Katrina Meli at Educational Playcare, in Glastonbury, Conn. Jessica Hill/AP hide caption

toggle caption
Jessica Hill/AP

In this Thursday Aug. 27, 2020 photo, Assistant Director Tammy Cavanaugh, left, takes the temperature of Maverick Barbera has he is held by his mother Katrina Meli at Educational Playcare, in Glastonbury, Conn.

Jessica Hill/AP

Guest host Elise Hu fills in for Sam Sanders and looks at how the pandemic has exacerbated existing problems when it comes to the care of small children.

Jessica de Jesus Acevedo, a Massachusetts childcare center owner, shares her story about reopening.

Then, Taryn Morrissey, a public policy professor at American University, talks about the difficult choices women often have to make between their careers and caregiving.

Finally, a look at how mukbang and true crime collide in the world of Stephanie Soo, a YouTube star and host of the Rotten Mango podcast.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Jinae West, Anjuli Sastry and Andrea Gutierrez. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.