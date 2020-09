Not My Job: We Quiz The Host Of 'Mysterious Islands' On Staten Island

Kellee Edwards is a pilot, scuba diver, sailor and mountaineer who has explored many remote islands ... but how much does she know about Staten Island? Three questions about a pretty normal island right off the wild coast of eastern New Jersey.

