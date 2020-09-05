Panel Questions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Right now, panel, time for you to answer some questions about this week's news. Josh, a new survey suggests that people who eat peanut butter for breakfast are better at what?

JOSH GONDELMAN: They're better at - can I have a hint?

SAGAL: Well, the people are students of the Skippy Sutra.

GONDELMAN: Better at lovemaking.

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

HELEN HONG: What?

SAGAL: They're good in bed.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

SAGAL: A British cereal company surveyed 2,000 people about their personality traits then asked them what they had for breakfast and correlated the results. So the most successful people said they just have tea. French toast eaters are the biggest partiers. And, yes, those who have peanut butter for breakfast say they are the most passionate lovers - or, as they...

ADAM FELBER: Well, they say.

SAGAL: Well, actually...

HONG: (Laughter).

SAGAL: Actually, to be fair, what they say is (mumbling).

(LAUGHTER)

HONG: Yeah, I don't know if I trust the self-reporting of someone who has peanut butter breath, frankly.

(LAUGHTER)

GONDELMAN: Yeah. I would like to hear the survey of the last sexual partners those people have had. They're, like, oh, yeah. Old peanut butter breath - yeah, he talks a good game.

HONG: Also...

GONDELMAN: He's - I'll tell you what. When he gets in bed, it's more of a Jif, if you know what I'm saying.

(LAUGHTER)

HONG: Wow. I'm going to have to do some research on this. And does it matter if it was crunchy or creamy?

SAGAL: I'm not sure.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: The thing that I can't think about is, so you got this survey from a company called Weetabix, and it says, describe yourself, describe your personality. And one of the things you write down is...

GONDELMAN: I like peanut butter for breakfast, and I'm good at sex.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Yeah, basically.

GONDELMAN: Sorry.

SAGAL: It's all right. I don't know if it's causation or correlation, but there you have it.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "FEEL LIKE MAKIN' LOVE")

BAD COMPANY: (Singing) Feel it dying all the way, feel like making...

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "PEANUT BUTTER JELLY TIME")

CHIP-MAN AND THE BUCKWHEAT BOYZ: (Singing) Peanut butter jelly time. Peanut butter jelly time. Peanut butter jelly time. Where he at? Where he at? Where he at? Where he at? Peanut butter jelly. Peanut butter jelly. Peanut butter jelly. Peanut butter jelly.

SAGAL: Coming up, our panelists go all Bear Grylls in our Bluff the Listener game. Call 1-888-WAIT-WAIT to play. We'll be back in a minute with more of WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME from NPR.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.