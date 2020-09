Master P Launches Food Line To Bring Diversity To Packaged Food NPR's Michel Martin talks to rapper and entrepreneur Percy Miller, aka Master P, about why he's jumping into the packaged food business as many companies reexamine their racist imagery.

NPR's Michel Martin talks to rapper and entrepreneur Percy Miller, aka Master P, about why he's jumping into the packaged food business as many companies reexamine their racist imagery.