Djokovic Out Of U.S. Open After Line Judge Gets Hit With Ball

Novak Djokovic, the top-ranked player and the overwhelming favorite, was defaulted from his fourth-round match Sunday, after he accidentally hit a line judge with a tennis ball.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

The U.S. Open is still going ahead without fans and without the top-ranked men's tennis player.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Yeah. Novak Djokovic got himself thrown out of the tournament. Here's the U.S. Open commentator.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED COMMENTATOR: What a dramatic conclusion to what has already been a peculiar and dramatic Grand Slam tournament.

KING: He lost a critical game in the first set and then angrily whacked a ball without looking. And that ball hit a judge in the throat.

INSKEEP: AP sports writer Howard Fendrich saw it happen.

HOWARD FENDRICH: One of the most shocking things, I think, anyone's seen in high-level tennis in many, many years.

INSKEEP: Djokovic apologized in person and on Instagram and says he believes the judge is OK.

KING: But he's out, which means none of the men left in the U.S. Open has ever won a major title.

FENDRICH: So now we're going to have a new Grand Slam champion. One of these young guys who's never won a Grand Slam title is going to leave here as a champion.

INSKEEP: Meaning the ejection of Djokovic set up another unprecedented event for 2020.

(SOUNDBITE OF EL TEN ELEVEN'S "GYROSCOPIC PRECESSION")

Copyright © 2020 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.