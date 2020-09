Fires And Record Temperatures Are Wreaking Havoc In California On Labor Day Weekend Fires and record temperatures are wreaking havoc in California. The governor has declared a state of emergency. NPR discusses what's the been like in the state this Labor Day weekend.

Fires And Record Temperatures Are Wreaking Havoc In California On Labor Day Weekend Fires And Record Temperatures Are Wreaking Havoc In California On Labor Day Weekend Fires And Record Temperatures Are Wreaking Havoc In California On Labor Day Weekend Audio will be available later today. Fires and record temperatures are wreaking havoc in California. The governor has declared a state of emergency. NPR discusses what's the been like in the state this Labor Day weekend. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor