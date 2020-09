Sleep Away Camps Offer COVID-Free Bubbles For Remote Learning Many summer camps were closed due to COVID-19 but some sleep away camps found ways to successfully operate. Some plan to offer COVID-free bubbles where students can live and attend classes remotely.

Sleep Away Camps Offer COVID-Free Bubbles For Remote Learning

Many summer camps were closed due to COVID-19 but some sleep away camps found ways to successfully operate. Some plan to offer COVID-free bubbles where students can live and attend classes remotely.