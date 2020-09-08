Sequel To 1976 Horror Movie 'Grizzly' Is Finally Released

In the original, a gigantic bear is on the prowl. After nearly 40 years, Grizzly II is coming to streaming platforms and drive-in theaters. It stars Laura Dern, Charlie Sheen and George Clooney.

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. It is 1976, and a gigantic bear is on the prowl.

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "GRIZZLY")

UNIDENTIFIED ACTOR: (As character) Eighteen feet of man-eating, gut-crunching terror.

KING: That's the horror movie "Grizzly." So get this - there was a sequel. "Grizzly II" was shot in 1983 but never released. This year, it's coming to streaming platforms and drive-in theaters. It stars a young cast who no one had ever heard of in 1983 - Laura Dern, Charlie Sheen and George Clooney. 2020 isn't all bad. It's MORNING EDITION.

