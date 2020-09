Wildfire Devastates Washington Town Of Malden NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Whitman County, Wash., Sheriff Brett Myers about a wildfire that nearly completely destroyed the town of Malden.

Wildfire Devastates Washington Town Of Malden National Wildfire Devastates Washington Town Of Malden Wildfire Devastates Washington Town Of Malden Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Whitman County, Wash., Sheriff Brett Myers about a wildfire that nearly completely destroyed the town of Malden. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor