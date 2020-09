Belarusian Government Keeps Increasing Crackdown On The Opposition NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Hanna Yahorava, the executive director at the Regional Press Publishers Association in Belarus, about the government's increasing crackdown on its critics.

Belarusian Government Keeps Increasing Crackdown On The Opposition Europe Belarusian Government Keeps Increasing Crackdown On The Opposition Belarusian Government Keeps Increasing Crackdown On The Opposition Audio will be available later today. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Hanna Yahorava, the executive director at the Regional Press Publishers Association in Belarus, about the government's increasing crackdown on its critics. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor