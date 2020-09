Morning News Brief The Justice Department makes an unprecedented move to protect President Trump. A COVID-19 vaccine is a key issue in the presidential race. And, the police chief in Rochester, New York, has resigned.

Morning News Brief

The Justice Department makes an unprecedented move to protect President Trump. A COVID-19 vaccine is a key issue in the presidential race. And, the police chief in Rochester, New York, has resigned.