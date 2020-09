Economic Pain From Pandemic Is Much Worse Than Expected, NPR Poll Finds A new NPR poll finds 50 percent to 80 percent of Latino and Black households in America's four biggest cities have had serious financial problems at some point during the pandemic.

Economic Pain From Pandemic Is Much Worse Than Expected, NPR Poll Finds Economy Economic Pain From Pandemic Is Much Worse Than Expected, NPR Poll Finds Economic Pain From Pandemic Is Much Worse Than Expected, NPR Poll Finds Audio will be available later today. A new NPR poll finds 50 percent to 80 percent of Latino and Black households in America's four biggest cities have had serious financial problems at some point during the pandemic. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor