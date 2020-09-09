Novelist Yaa Gyasi : Fresh Air Ghanaian-American author Yaa Gyasi drew on her own ​experiences growing up in a largely white community in Alabama for her new book, 'Transcendent Kingdom.' In the novel, she explores themes of depression, addiction, religion and race. Her award-winning debut novel, 'Homegoing,' opens in Ghana in the 1700s and ​chronicles the legacy of slavery from the perspective of several generations of the same family.



Also, book critic Maureen Corrigan reviews 'Our Lady of Perpetual Hunger,' a memoir by pastry chef Lisa Donovan.

