Accessibility links
Novelist Yaa Gyasi : Fresh Air Ghanaian-American author Yaa Gyasi drew on her own ​experiences growing up in a largely white community in Alabama for her new book, 'Transcendent Kingdom.' In the novel, she explores themes of depression, addiction, religion and race. Her award-winning debut novel, 'Homegoing,' opens in Ghana in the 1700s and ​chronicles the legacy of slavery from the perspective of several generations of the same family.

Also, book critic Maureen Corrigan reviews 'Our Lady of Perpetual Hunger,' a memoir by pastry chef Lisa Donovan.
NPR logo

Novelist Yaa Gyasi

Listen · 48:07
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/911104628/911156594" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Novelist Yaa Gyasi

Fresh Air

Novelist Yaa Gyasi

Novelist Yaa Gyasi

Listen · 48:07
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/911104628/911156594" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Ghanaian-American author Yaa Gyasi drew on her own ​experiences growing up in a largely white community in Alabama for her new book, 'Transcendent Kingdom.' In the novel, she explores themes of depression, addiction, religion and race. Her award-winning debut novel, 'Homegoing,' opens in Ghana in the 1700s and ​chronicles the legacy of slavery from the perspective of several generations of the same family.

Also, book critic Maureen Corrigan reviews 'Our Lady of Perpetual Hunger,' a memoir by pastry chef Lisa Donovan.