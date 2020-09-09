Novelist Yaa Gyasi
Novelist Yaa Gyasi
Ghanaian-American author Yaa Gyasi drew on her own experiences growing up in a largely white community in Alabama for her new book, 'Transcendent Kingdom.' In the novel, she explores themes of depression, addiction, religion and race. Her award-winning debut novel, 'Homegoing,' opens in Ghana in the 1700s and chronicles the legacy of slavery from the perspective of several generations of the same family.
Also, book critic Maureen Corrigan reviews 'Our Lady of Perpetual Hunger,' a memoir by pastry chef Lisa Donovan.