#2037: Latent Junkman Syndrome Listen · 54:35 54:35 #2037: Latent Junkman Syndrome 54:35 The Best of Car Talk #2037: Latent Junkman Syndrome #2037: Latent Junkman Syndrome Listen · 54:35 54:35 This week on The Best of Car Talk, Joe's brother-in-law collects heaps. Why is this Joe's problem? The cars wind up in his backyard. And to make things even more complicated, Joe's brother-in-law owns the house. Can Tom and Ray untangle this family mess? Elsewhere, Sherry thinks her temperature gauge is going through menopause; Roseanna borrowed her friend's Subaru for the summer and fears she may be responsible for its new noise; and Klaus may need to learn how to drive his car with the engine off. All this, plus some fun things to say on elevators, and lots more, this week on The Best of Car Talk.