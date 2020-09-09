We Buy A Junk Bond

For a few reasons junk (or high-yield) bonds suddenly became very popular last year. So, Team Indicator went on a mission to learn more the fun way, by... buying a junk bond ourselves. Two bonds, to be precise, worth a total of $600. The bonds were issued by Hornbeck Offshore Services, a family-run oil services company. The interest payments on the bond were so high, Team Indicator gave it a nickname: Becky with the Good Yield.

Since December, a lot has changed. And Hornbeck Offshore Services — they've filed for bankruptcy. But what does that mean for Becky? The answer took us by surprise. This episode: The life, death, and surprising rebirth of a junk bond.

