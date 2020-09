How The Postal Service Is Gearing Up For Mail-In Voting Ballots are already being mailed to North Carolina voters ahead of the November election, and other states will join soon. NPR takes a look at how the U.S. Postal Service prepares for the election.

How The Postal Service Is Gearing Up For Mail-In Voting Elections How The Postal Service Is Gearing Up For Mail-In Voting How The Postal Service Is Gearing Up For Mail-In Voting Audio will be available later today. Ballots are already being mailed to North Carolina voters ahead of the November election, and other states will join soon. NPR takes a look at how the U.S. Postal Service prepares for the election. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor