Water Taxi Helps The only road to Minnesota's Northwest Angle is cut off because of Canada's closed border, threatening the area's only industry: fishing resorts. One man hopes to save the day with a water highway.

Water Taxi Helps Walleye Enthusiasts Reach Resorts Economically Hit By Pandemic

The only road to Minnesota's Northwest Angle is cut off because of Canada's closed border, threatening the area's only industry: fishing resorts. One man hopes to save the day with a water highway.