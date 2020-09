Early Season Snowfall Helps Firefighters Stall Colorado Wildfire Temperatures in Colorado on Monday reached above 100 degrees — causing a wildfire to nearly double in size. On Tuesday, it snowed. The fire is not yet out, and safety challenges remain.

