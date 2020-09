U.K. Threatens Brexit Change That Would Violate International Law The government of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans new legislation that could cause the collapse of final Brexit negotiations with the European Union.

U.K. Threatens Brexit Change That Would Violate International Law Europe U.K. Threatens Brexit Change That Would Violate International Law U.K. Threatens Brexit Change That Would Violate International Law Audio will be available later today. The government of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans new legislation that could cause the collapse of final Brexit negotiations with the European Union. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor