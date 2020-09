Controversy Around Breaking News In Books The Washington Post's Bob Woodward made headlines with the revelations in his new books about the Trump administration. NPR discusses why he didn't break news in his publication first.

Controversy Around Breaking News In Books National Controversy Around Breaking News In Books Controversy Around Breaking News In Books Audio will be available later today. The Washington Post's Bob Woodward made headlines with the revelations in his new books about the Trump administration. NPR discusses why he didn't break news in his publication first. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor