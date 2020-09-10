Accessibility links
Larry Wilmore on Racial Protests, His Return to Late Night, and 'The Office' : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders Larry Wilmore has a resume that could rival pretty much anyone's in Hollywood. Name a show and he probably had his hands in it. He created The Bernie Mac Show, co-created Insecure, wrote for shows like In Living Color, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and The Office, and served as the "Senior Black Correspondent" on The Daily Show. He also had his own late night show called The Nightly Show.

Now, Wilmore is back in the hosting chair with a new show on the NBC streaming service Peacock. Sam and Wilmore chat about starting a new show from scratch in a pandemic, deconstructing 2020, and why that one episode of The Office probably wouldn't fly today.
Larry Wilmore's Return to Late Night

It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Larry Wilmore's new late night show Wilmore premieres Sept. 18 on the NBC streaming service Peacock. PR hide caption

Larry Wilmore's new late night show Wilmore premieres Sept. 18 on the NBC streaming service Peacock.

