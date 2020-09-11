Accessibility links
Esther Perel: How Can We Develop Resilience In Our Relationships? How do we build more trusting and empathetic relationships, even during a crisis? This hour, therapist Esther Perel shares ideas on creating lasting bonds in romance, family, and at work.

TED Radio HourTED Radio Hour

Life's biggest questions, explored.
Esther Perel: How Can We Develop Resilience In Our Relationships?

About The Episode:

How do we build more trusting and empathetic relationships, even during a crisis? This hour, therapist Esther Perel shares ideas on creating lasting bonds in romance, family, and at work.

About Esther Perel:

Therapist and author Esther Perel is one of the world's best-known experts on modern relationships. Fluent in nine languages, she has worked as a couples and family therapist for over three decades. She currently helms a therapy practice in New York City and also serves as an organizational consultant for Fortune 500 companies around the world.

She is the author of Mating in Captivity: Unlocking Erotic Intelligence and The State of Affairs: Rethinking Infidelity. Perel hosts two podcasts, Where Should We Begin? and How's Work?

