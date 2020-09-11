Alligator Pool Floatie Surprises Florida Couple

When a Sheriff's deputy responded to a call about an alligator on a roof, he didn't expect the animal to be a pool accessory.

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. A Florida couple found a huge alligator in their storage shed, so they called 911. A sheriff's deputy responded and found something a bit less threatening than it seemed. It was a pool floaty, an impressively realistic one. The sheriff's deputy wrangled that popped-up predator but felt a little deflated. And the Polk County Sheriff's Office later tweeted, tune in next time when he wrestles a pool noodle. It's MORNING EDITION.

