'Devil All The Time' Novelist / 'PEN15' Creators Return To Middle School : Fresh Air Donald Ray Pollock worked in a paper mill and meatpacking plant for 32 years before becoming a writer. He spoke with Terry Gross in 2011 about his acclaimed gothic crime novel, 'The Devil All the Time.' The film adaptation, starring Robert Pattinson and Tom Holland, will begin streaming on Netflix on Sept. 16.



Also, we listen back to an interview with Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine, creators and stars of the Hulu comedy series 'PEN15.' They play 13-year-old versions of themselves, navigating the traumas of middle school in the early 2000s. Season 2 begins next week. They spoke with 'Fresh Air' producer Sam Briger.



Justin Chang reviews Charlie Kaufman's new Netflix film, 'I'm Thinking of Ending Things.'