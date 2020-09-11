West Coast On Fire, Plus Comedian Sam Jay

The smoke, the flames, the creepy orange and red skies. It's fire season out west and it's already one for the books.

Sam talks to Monique Perez, a resident of Napa County, CA, who had to flee her home because of the fires.

Then he's joined by New York Times opinion writer Farhad Manjoo, who is convinced this is the end of California as we know it.

Finally, comedian and SNL writer Sam Jay talks to Sam Sanders about her new Netflix special 3 O'Clock in the Morning.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Jinae West, Anjuli Sastry and Andrea Gutierrez. Our intern is Star McCown. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson.