Wildfires in California, Plus SNL Writer And Comedian Sam Jay : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders The smoke, the flames, the creepy orange and red skies. It's fire season out west and it's already one for the books. Sam talks a resident of Napa County, CA, who had to flee her home because of the fires. Then he's joined by New York Times opinion writer Farhad Manjoo, who is convinced this is the end of California as we know it. Finally, comedian and SNL writer Sam Jay talks about her new Netflix special 3 O'Clock in the Morning.
West Coast On Fire, Plus Comedian Sam Jay

Listen · 37:08
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/911947429/912117567" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders

Embers light up a hillside behind the Bidwell Bar Bridge as the Bear Fire burns in Oroville, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. Noah Berger/AP hide caption

Noah Berger/AP

Embers light up a hillside behind the Bidwell Bar Bridge as the Bear Fire burns in Oroville, Calif., on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.

Noah Berger/AP

The smoke, the flames, the creepy orange and red skies. It's fire season out west and it's already one for the books.

Sam talks to Monique Perez, a resident of Napa County, CA, who had to flee her home because of the fires.

Then he's joined by New York Times opinion writer Farhad Manjoo, who is convinced this is the end of California as we know it.

Finally, comedian and SNL writer Sam Jay talks to Sam Sanders about her new Netflix special 3 O'Clock in the Morning.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Jinae West, Anjuli Sastry and Andrea Gutierrez. Our intern is Star McCown. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson. You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at samsanders@npr.org.