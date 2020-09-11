Accessibility links
How I Built Resilience (Special Edition): Guy Raz : How I Built This with Guy Raz On this special episode, Stacey Vanek Smith interviews Guy about his brand new book, How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs.Stacey asks Guy about growing up with entrepreneurial parents, working overseas as a war reporter, and how elements of entrepreneurship have mirrored the trajectory of his own career. These conversations are excerpts from our How I Built Resilience series.

Pre-order the How I Built This book at: https://smarturl.it/HowIBuiltThis
How I Built Resilience (Special Edition): Guy Raz

