How I Built Resilience (Special Edition): Guy Raz

Enlarge this image NPR NPR

On this special episode, Stacey Vanek Smith interviews Guy about his brand new book, How I Built This: The Unexpected Paths to Success from the World's Most Inspiring Entrepreneurs.

Stacey asks Guy about growing up with entrepreneurial parents, working overseas as a war reporter, and how elements of entrepreneurship have mirrored the trajectory of his own career.

These conversations are excerpts from our How I Built Resilience series.