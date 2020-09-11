The 1A Movie Club Watches 'Quarantine Horror'

Love it or hate it, Zoom has become a huge part of the way we stay connected these days. From work meetings, to dance parties with friends, to... virtual séances?

That's one of the events that transpire in "Host," a new horror film shot entirely on Zoom. It's about a group of friends who get together virtually and summon the dead during quarantine.

For this meeting of the 1A Movie Club, we're reviewing "Host" and the emerging genre of "quarantine horror." As always, we'll be discussing the film in full—spoilers and all.

First, we sit down with the director of "Host," Rob Savage, to talk about how this idea came to be and what it was like to shoot a film over Zoom. Then, we reunite our 1A Movie Club panel with John Horn, entertainment reporter for KPCC and the vice president of the 1A Movie Club; and Kate Sánchez, film critic and editor-in-chief of But Why Tho?.

