Why Millions Of Eligible Americans Don't Vote

For some, voting is seen as the bedrock of our democracy. People fought and died for the right to vote, and some are still fighting to protect that right to this day. You even get a sticker for showing up to the polls.

So why do nearly 100 million eligible Americans not vote?

A study published by the Knight Foundation found nonvoters are just as diverse and complicated as the rest of the country.

Colin Woodard, Bernard Fraga, and Kat Calvin joined us to talk about why so many people are choosing not to vote and what it means for our democracy.

We also talked with George, a 1A listener who was able to relay his personal experiences and complicated feelings around voting.

