How The Coronavirus Pandemic Is Affecting Crime : 1A Some will tell you crime in America has gone up. Others say it's down. But it depends on the type of crime.

And as many politicians know, for some people, it's not about the numbers, it's about how they feel. We explore the rhetoric and the reality behind crime and the pandemic.

How The Coronavirus Pandemic Is Affecting Crime

How The Coronavirus Pandemic Is Affecting Crime

We take a look at the data regarding about crime during the pandemic.

We take a look at the data regarding about crime during the pandemic.

Social distancing has had a lot of side effects. One is that most crime levels have gone way down.

Major cities across the U.S. have recorded a double-digit drop in crime, including drug arrests, home burglaries and aggravated assaults.

But while overall crime is down, homicides and shootings have gone up. Chicago is one of the hardest-hit cities, which reported a 51 percent increase in homicides in 2020 compared to 2019.

Why has some crime gone down, but other crime gone up?

We talked with Richard Rosenfeld, David Abrams, Ojmarrh Mitchell and Michael Flamm to tackle these questions and more.

During this episode, we mentioned a previous show we produced on domestic violence during the pandemic. Find it here.

