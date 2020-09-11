How The Coronavirus Pandemic Is Affecting Crime

Social distancing has had a lot of side effects. One is that most crime levels have gone way down.

Major cities across the U.S. have recorded a double-digit drop in crime, including drug arrests, home burglaries and aggravated assaults.

But while overall crime is down, homicides and shootings have gone up. Chicago is one of the hardest-hit cities, which reported a 51 percent increase in homicides in 2020 compared to 2019.

Why has some crime gone down, but other crime gone up?

We talked with Richard Rosenfeld, David Abrams, Ojmarrh Mitchell and Michael Flamm to tackle these questions and more.

