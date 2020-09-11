The News Roundup for September 18, 2020

Enlarge this image toggle caption Pool/Doug Mills/Pool/Getty Images Pool/Doug Mills/Pool/Getty Images

We've been dealing with COVID-19 for more than six months now. But questions about the independence of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are swirling after reports that their coronavirus guidelines were altered for political reasons. How did that happen? And what was changed?

And smoke from historic wildfires out West has blanketed the rest of the United States, while another deadly hurricane sweeps up the Gulf Coast.

Meanwhile, around the world, the number of people diagnosed with COVID-19 tops 30 million. Israel becomes the first country to enter a second lockdown—as concerns grow that the United Kingdom might be about to do the same.

And is there life on Venus? Astrophysicists look for signs of life in the clouds of our nearest planetary neighbor.

Journalists Jane Coaston, Shane Harris, and William Brangham joined us to talk about all the domestic news this week, and Nancy Youssef, Paul Danahar, and Hayes Brown joined us for all things international.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs on our website.