1A Presents...'Driving The Green Book'

Enlarge this image toggle caption MacMillan MacMillan

Journalist and educator Alvin Hall drove over 2,000 miles from Detroit to New Orleans in the summer of 2019.

Along the way, he interviewed people who used the Negro Motorist Green Book, the historic travel guide which helped Black Americans to travel with dignity and safety during segregation.

He shared those stories in "Driving the Green Book", a new podcast produced by Macmillan.

And we're sharing the first episode here, which talks about how The Green Book was created and how the knowledge it contained was used on the road.



We always want to talk with you about our podcast! If you liked this episode, let us know! If you have ideas for future shows, we want to hear that too. Find all the ways to contact us here.



Find our conversation on 1A with Alvin about this show here.