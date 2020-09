Rachel Lee Goldenburg On Directing A Road Trip Comedy About Abortion NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks to Rachel Lee Goldenberg about her new comedic drama Unpregnant. It's a movie about two teen girls who take a long road trip so that one can have an abortion.

NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro talks to Rachel Lee Goldenberg about her new comedic drama Unpregnant. It's a movie about two teen girls who take a long road trip so that one can have an abortion.