The Latest Voter Registration Trends NPR's Michel Martin speaks with David Becker of the Center for Election Innovation & Research about voter registration trends during the pandemic and ahead of the 2020 presidential vote.

The Latest Voter Registration Trends Elections The Latest Voter Registration Trends The Latest Voter Registration Trends Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with David Becker of the Center for Election Innovation & Research about voter registration trends during the pandemic and ahead of the 2020 presidential vote. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor