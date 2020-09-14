Sally Is Expected To Be A Hurricane When It Hits Gulf Coast Tuesday

NOAA/NESDIS/STAR GOES-East

Updated at 11:05 a.m. ET

People along the coast of Louisiana, Mississippi, Florida and Alabama are bracing for a hurricane, as Tropical Storm Sally is expected to intensify into a hurricane before making landfall from the Gulf of Mexico. The slow-moving storm is already causing flooding; forecasters say there's more to come.

"Impacts of an extremely dangerous and life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds and torrential rain with flash flooding from Sally will likely begin later today," the National Weather Service says.

The surge could be as high as 11 feet in some areas. The storm will also bring a huge amount of rain — from 8-16 inches, with up to 24 inches in isolated areas of the central Gulf Coast and the western Florida Panhandle.

NOAA/Esri/HERE/Garmin

Forecasters say conditions are too unstable to predict where the storm will arrive; current projections show Sally coming ashore between New Orleans, La., and Gulfport, Miss. The predicted track has shifted eastward in the past 24 hours, bringing a measure of relief to people in southwestern Louisiana, which is still recovering from Hurricane Laura's arrival in late August.

Sally's effects are already being felt in Florida, where it will likely continue to create flash floods across Florida's peninsula, the hurricane center says. The storm is also adding to major flooding that is already happening across western and central Florida, the agency says.

As of late Monday morning, Sally was about 185 miles southeast of Biloxi, Miss., moving west-northwest at only 6 mph. Its maximum sustained winds were 65 mph, around 10 mph below hurricane strength.

Sally is one of five named storms the agency is currently tracking – tying a record from September of 1971 for the most tropical cyclones at one time, according to senior hurricane specialist Eric Blake of the NHC. The newest is Tropical Storm Vicky, which developed late Monday morning.

Hurricane Paulette made landfall on Bermuda in the early hours of Monday, bringing sustained winds of at least 90 mph with higher gusts, the hurricane center says. At around 5 a.m. local time, the entire island was inside the storm's eyewall. The storm's center is now moving north-northwest away from the island, but dangers persist from strong winds and heavy rain that is still to come.

"Please stay hunkered down Bermuda," the Bermuda Weather Service said on Monday morning.

People in Bermuda should remain indoors until at least this afternoon, the NHC says, warning that "winds will increase suddenly from the southwest."

Sally is predicted to have maximum sustained winds of up to 85 mph when it arrives at the Gulf Coast, but as with most tropical storms, the massive amount of water it brings will pose a perilous threat, in the form of flooding from its storm surge and heavy rainfall. Heightening that risk, the storm is expected to continue to move slowly, increasing the impact of its rainfall.

"Life-threatening flash flooding is possible and widespread minor to isolated major flooding on area rivers is likely along and just inland of the Central Gulf Coast," the National Hurricane Center says.

A storm surge warning is in effect from Port Fourchon, La., to the Alabama -Florida Border, including several lakes and Mobile Bay. A hurricane warning is in effect from Morgan City, La., (west of New Orleans) to the Mississippi-Alabama Border.

Parts of Mississippi and Alabama will also see the risk of significant flash and urban flooding through the middle of the week, the NHC says.

"Life threatening surf and rip currents have begun along our beaches this morning," the NWS office in Mobile, Ala., says. "Waves will continue to increase throughout the day and DOUBLE RED flags are flying at all of our beaches. Stay out of the water!"

"The window of time you have left to get ready is quickly closing," Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards told residents Sunday night. Edwards declared a state of emergency over the weekend; he has also asked President Trump to declare a federal emergency.

"The storm is expected to impact New Orleans, where the state is currently housing more than 12,000 Hurricane Laura evacuees in hotels," members station WWNO reports.

Overall, the hurricane center is currently tracking seven systems — the five named storms and two disturbances that have only small chances of developing over the next 48 hours.

Tropical Storm Teddy formed in the distant Atlantic Ocean overnight and is expected to become a major hurricane – but its forecast path veers northward away from the Caribbean and over the open water, and it's not yet certain what dangers it could bring to any populated areas.

At this early stage, Teddy is expected to follow a similar path to Paulette's, although with a sharper turn to the north.

The other named storm is Tropical Storm Vicky – which formed Monday morning but is expected to quickly devolve. Rene is experiencing a similar fate; it was declared a tropical depression over the Atlantic Monday.