Writer Ayad Akhtar On Blending Fact & Fiction : Fresh Air Actor, playwright and novelist Ayad Akhtar won a Pulitzer Prize for 'Disgraced,' his play about an American-born Muslim who hosts a dinner party that sparks a heated discussion of religion and politics. Akhtar's new novel, 'Homeland Elegies,' explores the experiences of a Muslim man who, like Akhtar, grows up in Wisconsin, the son of Pakistani immigrants.



Also, Ken Tucker reviews the album 'What Could Be Better' by the band The Happy Fits.