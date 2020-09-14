Accessibility links
Writer Ayad Akhtar On Blending Fact & Fiction : Fresh Air Actor, playwright and novelist Ayad Akhtar won a Pulitzer Prize for 'Disgraced,' his play about an American-born Muslim who hosts a dinner party that sparks a heated discussion of religion and politics. Akhtar's new novel, 'Homeland Elegies,' explores the experiences of a Muslim man who, like Akhtar, grows up in Wisconsin, the son of Pakistani immigrants.

Also, Ken Tucker reviews the album 'What Could Be Better' by the band The Happy Fits.
NPR logo

Writer Ayad Akhtar On Blending Fact & Fiction

Listen · 48:37
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/912715238/912768184" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Writer Ayad Akhtar On Blending Fact & Fiction

Fresh Air

Writer Ayad Akhtar On Blending Fact & Fiction

Writer Ayad Akhtar On Blending Fact & Fiction

Listen · 48:37
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/912715238/912768184" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">

Actor, playwright and novelist Ayad Akhtar won a Pulitzer Prize for 'Disgraced,' his play about an American-born Muslim who hosts a dinner party that sparks a heated discussion of religion and politics. Akhtar's new novel, 'Homeland Elegies,' explores the experiences of a Muslim man who, like Akhtar, grows up in Wisconsin, the son of Pakistani immigrants.

Also, Ken Tucker reviews the album 'What Could Be Better' by the band The Happy Fits.