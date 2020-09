Experts Say Trump Downplaying Risks Of The Coronavirus Was Not Justified In times of crisis, leadership experts recommend a blunt approach. But in the early days of the pandemic, President Trump chose the opposite tactic, downplaying the threat reportedly to reduce panic.

Experts Say Trump Downplaying Risks Of The Coronavirus Was Not Justified

In times of crisis, leadership experts recommend a blunt approach. But in the early days of the pandemic, President Trump chose the opposite tactic, downplaying the threat reportedly to reduce panic.